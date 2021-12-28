Illinois museum making Route 66 exhibit, and they want the publics’ help

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Museum is putting together a new exhibit all about Route 66, and they want people’s help completing it.

The museum put out an open call to anyone with any objects, memorabilia or stories relating to Route 66 to be a part of their exhibit honoring the “Mother Road.”

The foundation for the exhibit is a huge donation from the family of famous Route 66 artist Bob Waldmire.

“This is like a foundational research piece, as well as being a beautiful artwork that we will get to celebrate when we put it on display in 2026, commemorating the centennial,” the museum said.

The museum is looking for any souvenirs, stories about businesses along the route and any objects related to the construction of the road, among other things.