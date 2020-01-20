Illinois named one of worst states for Baby Boomers to live

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois has been deemed one of the worst places for the baby boomer generation to live in the U.S.

Those living in Illinois may have reason to complain, as a study by Zippia.com ranks Illinois as 4th worst state for the baby boomers.

The study looked at retirement savings, well-being, and finances for people 55-75 years old.

