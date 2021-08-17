Illinois National Guard secures 292 military aircraft

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Aircraft which are crucial for the Illinois National Guard are here to stay after a provision was secured by Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D).

For fiscal year 2022, a minimum of 292 C-130 aircraft have been established at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria.

The C-130 is a four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft built by Lockheed Martin.

By setting the minimum at 292, Duckworth says the provision in the National Defense Authorization Act will ensure that National Guard units will have the ability to continue their mission and respond to new emergencies.

“During these past 18 months, the 182nd has helped retrieve critical supplies to fight COVID and transported troops to the capital, while still completing their traditional mission. These missions could not happen without these C-130 aircraft,” she said.

State officials say having the aircraft will help preserve jobs in central Illinois.