(WTVO) — The Illinois National Guard Wing will conduct flyovers on June 27th to honor 100 years of refueling service to the U.S. Air Force.

Crews assigned to the 126th Air Refueling Wing and the U.S. Air Force’s 906th Air Refueling Squadron, both stationed at Scott Air Force Base, will perform total force flyovers with two KC-135 Stratotankers.

The aircraft are used for in-flight refueling of military aircraft.

“Air refueling propels our Nation’s air power across the skies, unleashing its full potential,” said Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander. “It connects our strategic vision with operational reality, ensuring we can reach any corner of the globe with unwavering speed and precision. Air refueling embodies our resolve to defend freedom and project power, leaving an indelible mark on aviation history.”

The aircraft will be visible over Springfield at 10:22 a.m., and over the Chicago lakefront area including Six Flags Great America, the Baha’i House of Worship, Northwestern University, and Navy Pier from 11:04 – 11:13. The flight will then perform a pass along the Mississippi River in front of the Gateway Arch, St. Louis, Missouri, at 12:10.