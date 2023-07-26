SHERIDAN, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois National Guardsmen was arrested on Wednesday for his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Joseph Bierbrodt has been charged with Entering a Restricted Building, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building, Physical Violence in a Restricted Building, Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building, Physical Violence in a Capitol Building, Assault on a Federal Office and Obstruction of Law Enforcement, according to WBBM.

Bierbrodt’s brother, William, is also charged. The two brothers were caught on camera breaching the Capitol through the Senate fire door during the riot, according to the charges.

Bierbrodt reportedly slammed a U.S. Capitol Police officer against the wall after gaining entry, who was trying to block the crowd from getting inside.

Another altercation with police left Bierbrodt bleeding from the chin. He proceeded to leave the Capitol without his brother. He was later seen cleaning the blood and washing pepper spray from his eyes near his brother’s scooter. He then helped his brother exit the Senate Wing.

Both brothers were released on bond.