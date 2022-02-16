SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker promoted a plan to spend $25 million to recruit and train new health care workers on Wednesday.

State officials toured a nurse training site at Springfield’s Lincoln Land Community College and called for more funding to help low-income students get training to join frontline health care workers.

One nursing student said the the Map Grant funding allowed her to pursue her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse while she also works full-time to provide for her three kids and her husband with disabilities.

“Without certain funding, people like me, we can’t accomplish those dreams is just not possible,” said Lisa Robison-Carter. “Because initially we don’t have the skills or say we don’t come from a background where there’s money in the family because dirt poor family do not have the money.”

Robison-Carter went back to school in her 40’s and said that she is working to become a nurse practitioner. She said that her daughter is also using Map Grant funding to pursue a degree.