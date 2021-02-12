Illinois’ new federal partnership aims for distribution of COVID-19 vaccine to underserved populations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker says the state has recently expanded partnerships with qualified health centers to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to communities of color.

The Pritzker administration says the plan will ensure communities hit hardest by the pandemic, such as homeless, migrant workers, public housing residents, those with limited English proficiency, and other communities of color, will have equal access to the vaccine.

The partnership begins in March.

“Starting in March – when we expect increased vaccine supply – Illinois plans to provide a specific increased set aside vaccine allocation for our federally qualified health centers as part of our continuing effort to reach those who may not have a primary care provider or who are most challenged when it comes to healthcare access,” said Pritzker.+

To ensure that communities hardest hit by the virus have access to the vaccine, Federally Qualified Health Centers in Illinois will begin directly receiving vaccine from the federal government.