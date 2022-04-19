BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The National Alliance of Mental Illness of Northern Illinois held an introductory meeting on Tuesday evening.

Mental health is a complex topic, but it is important to never feel ashamed about it. That is the message guest speakers talked about.

“After I got over myself, I outed myself,” said Jeanette Towns.

That is exactly what Towns did Tuesday night during the NAMI meeting. She shared her story of living with a mental illness. Towns said that it started in 1995 when a medical malpractice lead to her first manic episode.

She was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, but the facility she was in got shut down, releasing her with no treatment or help.

“I stumbled around for all these years before proper treatment was found,” Towns said. “I was in and out of jail, in and out of various hospitals, and in and out of my right mind.”

For Michael Schultz, he was not the one diagnosed, but he said that it has affected him just the same.

“By the end of the week, when we were ready to take Jason home, we had found out that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. That’s basically the start of our new journey right there,” Schultz said. “For a number of years there were a lot of ups and downs. Jason would be feeling fine, then he would be back in the hospital. Well, we found out it would be because he stopped taking his meds.”

Both Schultz and Towns agreed that, even if a person is feeling better, they should just stay on track. Towns said that, after 10 years of bad decisions, it is never too late to take control of one’s life.

“Receiving consistent services was life altering, life-changing, and my shattered life was restored,” Towns said.

The National Alliance of Mental Illness is always looking for volunteers.