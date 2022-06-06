CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — As of Monday, the State of Illinois now has an official state rock.

Gov. JB Pritzker signed legislation designating dolostone as the chosen rock earlier today.

The bill came into being after elementary students in Burr Ridge and Naperville created a ballot for other students in Illinois, and dolostone – a form of limestone – came out as the winner.

Dolostone, a form of limestone, forms the majority of Illinois’s bedrock, establishing a foundation for the state’s other natural terrain. Its name comes from its original discovery in the Dolomite Alps

“Seeing young people use their voices and the democratic process to make change in our state is truly inspiring,” said Pritzker. “These young leaders have a bright future of organizing and civic engagement that I am excited to watch. They could not have picked a better rock to represent the strength and stability of Illinois.”

Illinois recognizes several other official symbols of the state, including; state bird- the Northern Red Cardinal, state flower- the violet, state tree- the white oak, and state fish- the bluegill.