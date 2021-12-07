Illinois now helping low-income houses pay for water

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — More help is now available for Illinoisans struggling to pay bills.

It came in the form of the “Low Income Household Water Assistance Program.” Residents can now apply for a share of the $42 million.

Families facing disconnection, those who have already been shut off, or those facing back payments are eligible.

According to the state, nearly 20% of Illinois households are paying late fees on their bills, and 5% are in danger of losing service.

“We can ask people to look out for one another and you have, but, fundamentally, we also need to make sure that our government is helping people get through this challenging time, with resources to address the damage this virus has done to their personal finances,” Governor J.B. Pritzker said.

Applications are open now through January 9. To apply for these programs or water assistance, visit DCEO’s website, or contact the hotline service providing real-time assistance in over 30 languages at 1-833-711-0374.