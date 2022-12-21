CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed an amendment to the state’s Reimagine Electric Vehicles (REV) Act to expand tax credits for auto manufacturers to incentivize EV production.

The state has previously said it wants to be a hub for EV and auto battery production, and the governor’s office said Tuesday the new legislation will support existing Illinois automakers seeking to transform their current plants into EV production plants, bolster the state’s entire EV ecosystem by giving manufacturers the ability to ramp up production of EV parts, and provide those manufacturers with additional flexibility in determining which incentives work best for them as the market evolves.

Illinois passed the REV Act in 2021 but more states have passed similar, and in some cases better, benefits for companies since then.

Specifically, the new tax credit available to Illinois automakers that retain employees as they transition to EV production is increased to 75% of their income tax at the statewide level and 100% of their income tax if they operate in an Underserved or Energy Transition Area.

“Here in Illinois, we are leading the electric vehicle revolution,” said Pritzker, “Today’s REV amendment signing sends a clear message to EV manufacturers that we are the best place in the nation to call home, thanks to our competitive incentives and ambitious clean energy goals. It’s no wonder that companies like Lion Electric, TCCI, and Rivian have expanded their footprints throughout our state, and I look forward to welcoming more EV businesses to Illinois in the coming years.”

“This law will make it easier for automakers and car parts manufacturing companies to qualify for tax credits—opportunities that can help expand local businesses and support working Illinoisans,” said Sen. Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford). “I am proud to support this bill and see this as a major win for manufacturers in our state.”

“This measure is an important tool in making sure our manufacturing regions, such as the Rockford area, remain competitive and continue to attract investment,” said Rep. Dave Vella (D-Rockford). “Our state is home to a tremendously skilled workforce, a rich manufacturing heritage, and an infrastructure ready to meet 21st-century demands. This bill is another opportunity to bolster our state’s standing as a national leader.”

The administration is trying aggressively to recruit businesses to relocate to Illinois. Illinois has also invested in an EV innovation center in Decatur and created three new Manufacturing Training Academies. This includes a first-of-its-kind Electric Vehicle-Energy Storage Manufacturing Training Academy, preparing a talented workforce for a career in the EV industry.

“The electric vehicle industry is growing and evolving quickly, and it’s important Illinois remain competitive with other states to attract and support this important sector. We are proud to have worked in partnership with Gov. JB Pritzker to make these changes following feedback from industry leaders and thank him for quickly signing this measure into law so we can double down on efforts to create jobs, stimulate development, and embrace newer and greener technologies,” said Mark Denzler, President & CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association.

Automaker Stellantis announced it would be idling its Belvidere Assembly Plant on February 28th, citing, among reasons, the costs of the industry’s move toward electrification. Stellantis has not announced plans for its Belvidere plant beyond Feb. 28, but said in a release on Dec. 9 that it is eyeing ways to potentially repurpose the site.

On July 8th, Stellantis presented its electrification strategy. The company announced it would introduce four all-electric Jeep-brand SUVs by 2025, and a Dodge Charger Daytona SRT electric muscle car.

In 2021, Pritzker introduced an energy policy with a goal of at least 1 million electric vehicles on Illinois roadways by 2030. Where those vehicles would be made has not been announced.