RIVERSIDE, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois woman has been banned from being a police officer for a crime she committed back in 2008 which had seen the charges dropped.

Zenna Ramos, 38, had been working for the Riverside Police Department for two months when she was decertified by the Law Enforcement Training & Standards Board, according to WFLD. She had stolen a t-shirt when she was 23-years-old.

“Yes, she made a mistake in 2008. But what she has done since that date is the more important part. Over the last 15 years, Zenna has worked tirelessly to better herself. She has gone to school and studied criminal justice,” said Matthew Buckley, director of public safety for Riverside.

State Representative LaShawn Ford supports Ramos.

“The incident happened because of a $14.99 situation at the mall at JC Penny’s I believe where she received a misdemeanor,” Ford said.

While Ramos can no longer work as a police officer, she has been reassigned to a different job in Riverside.