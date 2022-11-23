BRADLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois police officer shot and critically injured in the line of duty last December returned home Wednesday afternoon after nearly a year of recovery and physical therapy.

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Bradley in Kankakee County, holding signs and welcoming Officer Tyler Bailey home. Bailey and his partner were both shot while responding to a call last year. Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic died.

Bailey spent 23 days in the ICU and was then at a rehabilitation center for months.

“Means the world to me that my grandson will be home, I can go see him,” said Catherine Bailey, Tyler’s grandmother.

“Their hero is home and he’s home for the whole community,” added Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis. “Not just Village of Bradley but all of Kankakee County, and quite frankly for all of the State of Illinois.”

Bailey stopped by the Bradly Police Department for a celebration with his fellow officers. Eight people have been charged in the deadly shooting.