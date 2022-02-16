SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Parents that are disappointed with the quality of their child’s school lunches could soon see that change.

District in Illinois currently have to accept the lowest bid available when choosing a food supplier, but a Peoria Democrat wants to remove that requirement so districts, especially larger ones, are not stuck buying lower quality food for students.

“If you go into a lot of a lot of rural and urban school districts, if you look in the garbage can, after lunch, a lot of that food is sitting right there in the garbage can uneaten because frankly, it isn’t quality,” said State Representative Jehan Gordon.

The bill would only apply to districts that are a part of the National School Lunch Program. Most schools in Illinois are a part of that program. All costs for school lunches are covered by the federal government during the pandemic.