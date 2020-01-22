Illinois officials: Non-citizens voted in elections last year due to computer error

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Officials say a computer error in Illinois’ new automatic voter registration system may have led to 545 non-U.S. citizens being registered to vote, 16 of whom cast ballots.

The Illinois secretary of state’s office has acknowledged the mistake, saying it was an isolated incident.

Officials are working to confirm how many people were mistakenly registered and canceling improper registrations.

A group of Republican lawmakers has called for an immediate hearing into the issue, calling it a “serious breach” of voter protections.

Illinois made automatic voter registration law in 2017, but it wasn’t fully in swing until last year. 

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories