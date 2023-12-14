CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Over half of Illinois counties; including Winnebago, Boone, Stephenson and Ogle, are now at a medium or high level for COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to new data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).

“The number of counties listed at HIGH level for COVID-19 hospitalizations has doubled from five to ten Illinois counties in the center of the state,” said IDPH in a news release. “That means they have seen more than 20 COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 population in the last week. Another 41 counties are at medium level for COVID-19 hospitalizations during the period, with between 10 and 20 COVID hospitalizations per 100,000.”

Over 1,200 new COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported in Illinois in the week ending on December 2, up 22% from the previous week.

In response, the department has issued a health alert recommending hospitals, long-term care facilities and local health departments to adopt “mitigation measures,” such as the use of masking and screening.

“With the alarming rise in respiratory viruses we are seeing across the state and the country, IDPH is recommending healthcare facilities take precautions to reduce the spread of these viruses and protect their patients, staffs and visitors,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra in the release.

Hospitalizations for flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are also on the rise, with the latter’s positive tests rising for 10 consecutive weeks, causing “a heavy burden of pediatric hospitalizations.”