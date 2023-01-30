SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Old State Capitol in Springfield is getting a makeover, and it is getting more than $15 million from the state to help preserve it.

The first phase of the project received more than $1 million to restore the structure supporting the dome. They are focusing on making repairs to the inside and outside of the site for the second phase.

That includes removing and replacing the roof.

“We’re happy that we have an administration that is putting forth the money and the time with all of our great vendors that we work with, and our project managers, to get these buildings up to code and to fix the necessary things that need fixed with the Old State Capitol,” officials said.

They expect to have the renovations completed by January 2023.