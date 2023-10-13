CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker has placed Illinois law enforcement on high alert after the terrorist group Hamas called for a “Global Day of Jihad” Friday following retaliatory strikes by Isreal after its militants carried out an incursion into the Jewish state on October 7th.

Khaled Meshaal, a former Hamas chief, designated Friday, Oct. 13, as the “Day of Jihad,” asking Muslims to take to the streets and deliver a message of anger in support of Palestinians.

The governor’s office said Friday that the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, the Office of Homeland Security, and the Illinois State Police are monitoring the conflict in the Middle East and potential threats in Illinois.

“At this time, there is no actionable intelligence regarding any credible threats in Illinois. However, as always, if members of the public see something, they are encouraged to say something. The public should report suspicious behavior to local law enforcement by calling direct or to 911 depending on the level of the threat,” a press release said.

“As Governor of Illinois, it is my top priority to keep our residents safe and we are closely monitoring any potential threats that may arise,” said Pritzker. “While there are currently no credible threats here in Illinois, my administration is operating with heightened vigilance and working closely with IEMA-OHS and the Illinois State Police to keep people safe. Here in Illinois, we reject those who use violence to instill terror and fear and are committed to ensuring our religious institutions and schools remain safe.”

“The ISP Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center is aware of terroristic messaging being perpetuated online concerning HAMAS-aligned propaganda and the ‘day of rage,’ said ISP Director Brendan Kelly. “Law enforcement takes these threats very seriously and stand prepared to take appropriate action.”