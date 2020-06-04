Illinois opens COVID-19 testing sites to everyone, regardless of symptoms

In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The State of Illinois is opening community-based COVID-19 testing sites to all residents for free, regardless if they have symptoms or not.

“As we move forward, COVID-19 testing must be widely available and this is a step in that direction,” said Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “The state-operated Community-Based Testing Sites currently have the capacity to test more than 6,000 people per day, and now there will be no restrictions to who can be tested for this potentially deadly virus.”

No appointment, doctor referral, or insurance is needed at state operated drive-thru sites and testing is available at no cost to the individual.

As people gather in large crowds with varying degrees of social distancing, there is cause for concern about COVID-19 spread and outbreaks, especially if masks were not worn universally,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

“I urge anyone who recently attended a rally, protest, or other mass gathering to get tested for COVID-19 so we can identify any cases early. We recommend testing 5-7 days after participating in large group rallies, or immediately if symptoms develop. If there are known cases, we can make sure those people are quarantined and not exposing other individuals,” she said.

The Rockford-based community testing site is located at UIC College of Medicine at 1601 Parkview Avenue and is open to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

