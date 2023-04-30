NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — An opera singer from Illinois is recovering from serious injuries after being struck by lightning.

Josh Wheeker was in Panama City, Florida, Thursday when he was struck, according to WBBM. His brother and father performed CPR until medics arrived.

He is currently in the hospital, awake and talking.

Wheeker’s wife, Tara, said that he is still struggling with “intense pain” and short term memory issues.

She posted a full update on Facebook: