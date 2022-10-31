ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A recent report for the Illinois Community College Board showed the first systemwide enrollment increase in more than a year.

Numbers are up 1.5% from last year, according to the ICCB. A Rock Valley Community College official said that the school currently has a little more than 5,800 students. That is nearly 400 more learners than last year.

“Rock Valley College is doing pretty darn well right now with enrollment,” said Dr. Patrick Peyer, vice president of student affairs at RVC.

Twenty-eight schools saw growth in headcounts this fall, compared to just 17 at this time last year. Not every community college in Illinois saw gains, however, as many are still bouncing back from the economic impacts of the pandemic.

Dr. Brian Durham, executive director of the ICCB, said that colleges have done a good job of staying connected to students over the last few years.

“Community colleges have learned a lot in the last couple of years in the pandemic and they’ve figured out how to be more flexible, which is one of the strengths they bring to that community anyway,” Durham said. “Community colleges really anchor their communities.”

Peyer agrees.

“We are a big family here at Rock Valley College, and our number one goal is student success,” he said.

Peyer credited RVC’s 58 years of dedication and commitment to providing services and programs to local residents for the growth.

“We have wonderful facilities, we have wonderful resources, we have amazing student engagement activities. It’s been fun to back on campus fully this fall semester,” Peyer said. “We have an amazing athletic program. We are the home of champions at Rock Valley College.”

Illinois is ahead of the nation when it comes to community college enrollment, numbers showed. The national average declined by 5.6% in 2021 and remained flat in 2022.