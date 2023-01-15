SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bill that would guarantee paid sick leave in Illinois is now awaiting Governor JB Pritzker’s signature.

It would mandate all employers to provide five days of paid leave to be used for reason if signed into law. It would also allow workers to roll over 40 hours of unused time.

Legislators spent the last four years working with labor and business groups to reach a deal. The Illinois Chamber of Commerce is neutral on the bill, but they are concerned that it could create issues for small businesses, or businesses with seasonal employees.

Pritzker said that he is “looking forward” to signing the legislation, which would take effect at the start of next year.