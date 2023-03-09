SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new proposed Illinois law would require parents to set up a trust fund if they profit off of a child’s image on social media.

A blogger on YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, or another platform would be required to set aside an amount of the gross earnings from the video content into a trust, which would be held in the child’s name until they reach 18 years old.

That’s the gist of a new bill filed by Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria).

“What we are talking about in this bill is what happens when a child has their family vlog them and distributes it and makes a lot of money,” Koehler said this week, according to The Center Square. “It says that under certain criteria when money is made off of a child that they set up this trust fund.”

“Traditional child actors have been protected for a number of years by child labor laws,” said Sen. Linda Holmes (D-Aurora). “However, there is nothing on the books to protect these child influencers.”

The bill would also allow for the child to request the deletion of the online content once they turn 18.