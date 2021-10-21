Illinois parents sue Pritzker over school mask mandate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Parents from 145 school districts in Illinois are suing Gov. JB Pritzker over a statewide mask mandate issued to all schools in August.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, parents said the schools don’t have the authority to mandate masks and quarantine students without a parent’s consent or the backing of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Parents from Belvidere, Hononegah and Winnebago are listed in the suit, filed by Bond County attorney Tom DeVore, who previously represented Rockford restaurants against a Winnebago County Health Department mandate.

DeVore was successful in securing temporary restraining orders for students so they could attend school without a mask.

In addition to Pritzker, Illinois State Superintendent of Education carmen Ayala and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike are named as defendents.

The suit is set to be heard in court on November 5th.