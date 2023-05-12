SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois General Assembly has passed a bill that would help community college students transfer to public universities.

It would ensure that certain classes taken at community colleges could be transferred to any higher education institution in the state. Some schools currently only count community college coursework as elective credits.

Lawmakers behind the bill said that the goal is to help students graduate as soon as possible.

“They spend a great deal of time and money attending community college for various reasons. And now they have the opportunity to make sure that they don’t have to repeat a class and spend more money at a new institution,” said Rep. Terra Costa Howard (D-Lombard).

The bill is now one step closer to becoming law, as it heads to Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his signature.