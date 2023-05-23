SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Legislature passed a bill this week which would require school districts to establish all-day kindergarten, and it is now headed to the governor’s desk to become law.

House Bill 2396 passed the House in March and the Senate last week.

“Full-day kindergarten has shown to boost academic gains and prepare children for the social and emotional demands of early elementary,” State Sen. Kimberly Lightford (D-Maywood) said, according to The Center Square. “This can provide students and their families with sufficient support and opportunities in their early education career.”

The bill was submitted by Rep. Mary Beth Canty (D-Arlington Heights), who said the goal of the measure is to strengthen reading comprehension and social skills.

Nearly 80% of schools in the state already offer full-day kindergarten classes, according to the Illinois State Board of Education.

The law would phase in over two years, so schools can seek tax increases for the transition.