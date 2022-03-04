SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Board of Education is making it easier for teachers to get a license to teach bilingual classes.

Illinois schools have a high demand for bilingual educators, second only to the demand for special education teachers.

There are more than 2,000 bilingual education teachers in Illinois who currently have a non-renewable five-year provisional license.

The $4 million grant will cover the cost of tuition for current teachers to earn full licensure to teach English learners.