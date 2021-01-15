Illinois Phase 1B vaccinations to begin Monday, January 25th

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, Gov. JB Pritzker said Illinois residents who qualify for Phase 1B vaccinations, which includes those over 65, can begin receiving the vaccine on Monday, January 25th.

The governor said the vaccines will be made available at retail pharmacy chains, Illinois National Guard mobile sites, state-run mass vaccination clinics, hospitals and urgent care locations, doctor’s offices, and large employers.

Winnebago County has been preparing to move into Phase 1B, which includes police and fire personnel, teachers, persons over 65-years-old, some manufacturing, inmates, the postal service, public transit, delivery drivers, grocery store workers, and more, accounting for two-thirds of the county’s population.

The Winnebago County Health Department has set up an online vaccine registration website.