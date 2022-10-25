CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — Planned Parenthood of Illinois said that it is seeing a historic surge in out-of-state patients.

They unveiled an expansion of their Champaign health center on Tuesday to help meet the demand. The multi-million-dollar renovation includes a new floor of procedure rooms, ultrasound rooms, a recovery room and more. It doubles the capacity for in-clinic abortion care in Central Illinois.

Abortion bans or restrictions took effect in a number of states, including Indiana, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

“We see patients who must flee their own communities to access basic healthcare, or are forced to carry a pregnancy against their will,” said Jennifer Welch, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Illinois.

Planned Parenthood said that 11% of abortion patients in Champaign are from Indiana.