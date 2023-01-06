SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The state Senate will take up the case after the Illinois House passed legislation that would ban the sale of “assault-style” weapons.

Gun control advocates, Democratic lawmakers, and faith leaders rallied at the capitol in favor of the ban, and also raising the minimum purchase age of firearms to 21.

Gov. JB Pritzker released the following statement after SB 2226’s passage, saying “. The people of Illinois send us to Springfield to tackle tough issues and these bills are historic steps in the right direction. I look forward to working with our colleagues in the Illinois Senate to get bills addressing these issues to my desk so I can sign them as soon as possible.”

Republicans have opposed legislation that limits gun rights.

State Rep. Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport) said, ““Once again, Illinois Democrats empower and embolden dangerous criminals while simultaneously targeting law-abiding citizens. This gun ban, coupled with the disastrous SAFE-T Act, proves that criminals continue to be rewarded, while Illinois citizens are caught in a web of government dysfunction and regulation when trying to legally obtain a firearm.

“The Democrats who drafted this highly restrictive legislation claim that it will lower the ever-rising crime in the state of Illinois. Yet these same lawmakers disregard the fact that many crimes across the state are perpetrated by criminals who use illegal guns; an issue this bill refuses to address,” he continued.

As of Friday morning, no Senate action is expected today.