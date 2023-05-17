FARMERSVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Another person has died following a deadly multi-car pileup due to a dust storm earlier this month on I-55.

Ruth Rau, 81, succumbed to her injuries Tuesday evening while in the hospital, according to the Illinois State Police.

Rau was the 8th fatality associated with the crash. Other victims include:

Shirley Harper, 88

Joseph Bates, 73

Donna Bates, 71

Earl LeGrand, 64

Michael Zinchuk, 55

Amy Zinchuk, 54

Otto Medina-Salazar, 58

Gusts of wind between 35-45 miles per hour blew dust up into the air on May 1, which resulted in low visibility and a multi-car pileup between mile markers 72 and 78 near Farmersville.

A total of 72 vehicles were involved in the crash, with 37 people being transported to the hospital, their injuries ranging from minor to critical.