MARION, Ill. (WTVO) — Ever seen enough weed that is the about same weight as a 12-year-old? Because officers in Marion, Illinois, certainly have.

The Marion Police Department posted a picture on Facebook showing the bust, and it is safe to say that it was one the larger side.

The larger side being 82 pounds.

While most of the weight was in marijuana flower, three trash bags full, they also confiscated 30 bottles of tincture and a large amount of pre-rolled joints.