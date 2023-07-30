SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police are cracking down on speeding.

Residents can expect to see more officers writing tickets in an attempt to get drivers to slow down. Police are reminding drivers that speeding increases stopping distance and reduces the effectiveness of seatbelts and airbags.

Those who end up in a crash while speeding are more likely to suffer severe injuries or even death.

“They think that five miles over, 10 miles over, they’re not gonna get stopped, they’re not doing anything wrong. We get it, you have places you want to go, but we’re asking you to please obey those speed limits. They’re there for a reason,” said Illinois State Police Officer Melissa Albert-Lopez. “Slow down, leave sooner, drive slower, live longer.”

ISP said that speeding is involved in about a third of all vehicle deaths across the country. Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showed that Illinois had 487 speed-related traffic deaths in 2021.