Illinois police officer killed by suspect in police chase

ST. LOUIS (WTVO) — An Illinois officer was killed in the line of duty during a police chase Wednesday morning.

According to investigators, Officer Brian Pierce, Jr., of the Brooklyn Police Department, had just deployed stop sticks on the McKinley Bridge when the suspect’s vehicle struck and killed him.

Later, while officers were conducting an investigation at the scene, a vehicle drove by very fast and exchanged gunfire with an officer. The driver of the vehicle was injured, and all occupants of the car were taken into custody.

Police say the suspect vehicle in Pierce’s death has been found, abandoned, in Missouri, and the driver is still at large.

Police have not released information on what led up to the chase.

Pierce had served with the department for 9 months. Prior to that, he was will the Spillertown Police Department for 2 years and the Makanda Fire Department, according to Officer.