Buffalo Grove, Illinois, is one of the safest small cities in America, according to a MoneyGeek analysis. (Photo: Getty Images)

AURORA, Ill. (WTVO) — Police rescued a 9-year-old who was drowning in an icy suburban Chicago pond on Wednesday.

It happened when an Aurora child tried to get a football from the pond, according to Fox News. Officers arrived to find a woman who was trying to save the child also in the water.

Police proceeded to enter the pond and pull both the child and the woman back to the shore. The 9-year-old was sent to the hospital with minor injuries, while the police officers went to the hospital as well.

“I want to thank all the people who rescued him,” the child’s mother said.