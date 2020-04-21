Illinois police say Gov. Pritzker is releasing violent criminals to thwart COVID-19 spread in prisons

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker responds to a question after announcing that three more people have died in the state from from Covid-19 virus, two Illinois residents and one woman visiting from Florida, during a news conference Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police departments from all over the state of Illinois have sent a letter to Gov. JB Pritzker questioning why the governor has reduced the sentences of violent criminals and convicted murderers.

In a letter sent on Friday, the Illinois Coalition for Public Safety (COPS), said, “Our job is is very difficult and dangerous under ‘normal’ circumstances. The level of risk has been increased exponentially as a result of the current pandemic. Unfortunately, officers now also fear that violent convicted felons are being released back into the communities we have sworn to protect and serve.”

In order to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois prisons, Pritzker has granted clemency to more than 1,000 prisoners, including Brian Harringon, who was convicted of killing a man in Rockford when he was 14, in 2007.

The Chicago Sun Times says seven or more convicted murderers have received reduced sentences.

Rep. John Cabello (R-Machesney Park) said the governor was undermining the criminal justice system in “an unbelievable attempt to protect these prisoners from the coronavirus.” Cabello released the names of 13 recently released prisoners last week.

As of April 20th, there are 150 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in inmates in the Illinois Department of Corrections, and 135 staff. Six prisoners have died from the disease.

