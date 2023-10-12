HANOVER, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are asking the public for assistance in locating Tamula Ware, 14, who was last seen getting into a Chevy Impala on Sunday.

Accoridng to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Ware was last seen getting into the gold or tan 2000-2005 car at 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 8th.

She is described as a White female, 14-years-old, 5’8″ tall, approx 120 lbs, with short blue hair, last seen wearing a white tank top, pink shorts, and pink Nike tennis shoes.

Tamula Ware. Photo: Jo Daviess Sheriff

Police said the Impala has a spoiler on the trunk lid and is missing both rear hub caps. A partial Iowa handicap registration similar to L051 was observed on a surveillance camera.

Photo: Jo Daviess County Sheriff

Ware is believed to be with an unidentified man and woman seen in surveillance photos provided by police.

Police said the Impala was last seen on the north side of Dubuque, Iowa during the early morning hours of October 8th.

Anyone with information on Ware’s whereabouts or the identities of the man and woman is asked to contact Hanover Police at 815-591-2100 or the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 815-777-2141