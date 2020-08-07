Illinois police searching for fugitive who struck squad car in multi-county chase

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Police from several Illinois agencies are actively looking for a 34-year-old suspect who struck a squad car in Dixon and then fled on foot.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, officers from Dixon Police, Illinois State Police, Lee County, Ogle County and Amboy were involved in a chase that originated in Rock Falls.

Police say Donald Powell, described as a 34-year-old black male, 135 lbs, with long dreadlocks, wearing a black hoodie with pink writing, and a tattoo on his left arm, struck a police car in the area of Progress Drive and Dutch Road before escaping custody.

Powell currently has an active warrant for his arrest out of Indiana.

Police say Powell is armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 815-284-6631.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

