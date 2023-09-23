GENESEO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police seized over $6 million dollars worth of cannabis from a bus on Wednesday in what police say is one of the largest cannabis seizures in state history.

Robert Mazo, 29, and Pedro Arreola, 33, both of Lancaster, California were arrested and charged with cannabis trafficking, unlawful possession of cannabis – more than 5,000 grams with intent to deliver and unlawful possessions of cannabis – more than 5,000 grams.

Investigations began after an officer conducted a traffic stop on a 2000 Prevost Bus around 5:30 p.m., according to an Illinois State Police press release.

The bus had been traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 near Geneseo. Police say “numerous indicators of criminal activity were observed” during the traffic stop, prompting an ISP Canine to be called to the scene.

The ISP Canine alerted officers to the odor of narcotics, and a search of the vehicle located “numerous packages of illegal cannabis” throughout the bus. In total, the cannabis weighed approximately 5,231 pounds.

Photo of the seized cannabis courtesy of Illinois State Police

Mazo and Arreola were taken into custody and transported to the Henry County Jail. While the Henry County State’s Attorney’s Office filed petitions to detain both Mazo and Arreola, the two were released on pretrial conditions following a September 21 hearing.