ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police will be doing a special “Distracted Driving Enforcement” during the month of April.

Troopers will be on the lookout for people on their phones, but they said that other forms of distracted driving, like eating or even drinking, can be just as dangerous.

“One of the number one contributing factors to every crash we have is somebody using a device that’s causing them to be distracted,” said Josh Robinson of the Illinois State Police. “We call it our ‘fatal four,’ with DUI, speeding, occupant restraint or seatbelt use and distracted driving now, because those are the four main contributing factors to any crash. If you look country wide, there is over a million that are contributed to at least one factor being distracted driving.”

Robinson said that it helps to start young, whether it is being an example while driving or showing a young driver some resources to show the importance of not driving distracted.