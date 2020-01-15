Illinois police ticketed 6,300 drivers for Scott’s Law violations last year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police says it issued more than 6,300 tickets to drivers violating the “Move Over” law in 2019.

On Sunday, troopers announced “Operation Lambert”, a special enforcement that began Sunday and runs through this Saturday, aimed at raising awareness for Scott’s Law.

Trooper Christopher Lambert died last year while investigating a crash in suburban Chicago, when he was hit by another driver.

There were ten accidents involving Illinois State Troopers in 2019.

