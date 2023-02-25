COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Representative Katie Stuart postponed an event in Collinsville on Saturday due to threats over the “Equitable Restrooms Bill.”

Stuart sponsored the bill, which would allow public places like restaurants and hotels to designate “all-gender multiple occupancy restrooms.” It does not require gender neutral bathrooms.

Stuart said that special interest groups have spread misinformation about the bill, which has led to violent threats.

She represents the state’s 112th District, located in the Metro East area near St. Louis.