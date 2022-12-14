(WTVO) — The “Respect for Marriage Act” protects gay marriage in the country even if the Supreme Court reverses previous rulings.

The law was signed by President Joe Biden on Tuesday. Illinois politicians were in attendance, as House Democrat Kelly Cassidy was invited to the signing ceremony. She has long pushed gender and sexual orientation protections in the Capitol.

She said that this can now work as the basis for more protections going forward.

“I think we have to watch and see what happens with the court,” Cassidy said. “Obviously, this takes some of that, that intensity away. But you know, by floor, it means that they just have to acknowledge other states marriages.”

Democrats in D.C. introduced and passed the “Respect for Marriage Act” after the Supreme Court hinted at the possibility of reconsidering same sex marriage in the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.