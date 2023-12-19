CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents left the state at a rate of 1 every 6 minutes between July 2022 and July 2023, according to the Illinois Policy Institute.

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau showed the state’s population declined for the 10th year in a row, losing 32,826 residents this year.

The Illinois Policy Insititute calculated that 83,839 people left the state. A poll it conducted found that 51% of residents said they would leave the state if given the opportunity, citing high taxes, crime, and the cost of living as primary reasons.

“Despite seeing a decline from the record-high losses in 2021 and 2022, this is not a major victory for Illinois. The Census Bureau has estimated population decline in Illinois for the 10th consecutive year, driven almost entirely by domestic outmigration. As the state’s population ages, domestic migration will play an even larger role in population growth,” said Bryce Hill, director of fiscal and economic research at the Illinois Policy Institute.

Illinois suffered the 3rd worst population loss this year, behind New York and California.

“It doesn’t appear the slowing moves out of the state are because people feel better about Illinois. More likely, those who were able to move out have already done so,” Hill said. “It’s also possible the migrant crisis has buoyed the state’s population and the national housing shortage, partnered with decade-high mortgage rates, have deterred residents from leaving. If lawmakers don’t take significant steps to reduce the financial burden on Illinois residents, the state will continue its decade-long outmigration run.”

Gov. JB Pritzker’s office has disputed the U.S. Census Bureau’s census count and has repeatedly made calls for the agency to review the state’s population data.

Earlier this year, Pritzker said that some places where the population counts are higher than what the Census reported include student housing, correctional facilities, and nursing homes.

The Governor’s Office issued a statement on Tuesday, saying “Gov. Pritzker, alongside members of the Illinois Congressional Delegation, have repeatedly called for the U.S. Census Bureau to ensure that Illinois receives its fair share of federal funding reflective of the updated, accurate numbers, which reflect that Illinois is growing. In September of this year, the state requested an official Post-Census Group Quarters Review to account for inaccuracies in census data. We continue to await the results of that review.”