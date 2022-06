(WTVO) — The Illinois primary election is on Tuesday.

Polls will open at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Those that are in line at seven can still vote. Those who have not registered yet can do so at their polling location. Residents need to make sure to bring two forms of ID, including on that has their address.

Residents will also need to declare a political affiliation in the primary. They can change which they party they vote for every primary in Illinois.