PONTIAC, Ill. (WTVO) — State correction workers took to the picket line in Central Illinois on Wednesday, as they want the state to hire more employees.

The workers were outside of the Pontiac Correctional Center. The protest came after two officers were stabbed by an inmate at the facility. Employees blame staffing shortages.

There are currently more than 300 openings across the state, according to the union that represents guards. Those vacancies mean that employees are forced to work overtime and double shifts.

“Basic security procedures are not being completed because there’s not enough staff to do them. Basic routine pat downs of inmates going from cell house to cell house, or to the commissary that’s not being done,” said Rob Fanti, AFSCME staff representative at Pontiac.

Pontiac is a maximum-security prison that houses some of the state’s most violent and dangerous offenders.