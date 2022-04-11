SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois’ Prisoner Review Board has two new members, meaning the board can resume its duties.

The Illinois Senate confirmed Rodger Heaton, former Rauner Chief of Staff, and Robin Shoffner, ex-Cook County judge. The board is responsible for hearing clemency petitions for inmates who are serving long sentences. It became the center of a heated election-year battle.

Inmate rights advocates are reportedly concerned that politics could continue playing a role.

“I worry going forward that folks who have not received full confirmation will vote in accordance with what they think senators want to see, as opposed to what they believe based on their experience, their wisdom, and their review of the cases in front of them, what is the right vote,” one advocate said.

The board postponed its quarterly hearings after the senate denied two Pritzker appointees, leaving the board with not enough members. The hearings were still postponed indefinitely as of Monday.