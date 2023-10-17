SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois’ Invest in Kids Act, which helps students enroll in private schools, is set to expire this year and changes are being considered to make the program primarily benefit students in underrepresented areas.

The program allows residents and businesses in Illinois to donate to a scholarship fund and get a 75% income tax credit.

During its lifetime, the program has helped 9,600 students enroll in private schools.

But now, advocates are asking legislators to alter the act after questions were raised as to whether the scholarships were going to students who need them the most.

Critics have also claimed the program diverts funding away from public schools, but supporters of the act say funding for public schools has increased since the program was put in place.