SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Gaming Board is prohibiting residents from betting on any sports competition in Russia or Belarus.

The State says, due to the unjustified Russian invasion of Ukraine, they’ve banned sports wagers for events in those countries.

The new rule applies to events, leagues, and competitions.

The administrator of the Illinois Gaming Board, Marcus Fruchter, said he believes it would leave a bad impact on sports betting in Illinois if the betting was allowed to continue.

“I have determined that any wagering in Illinois on Russian and Belarusian sports, events, leagues, or competitions as identified above poses a significant likelihood of serious risk to the integrity of the Illinois sports wagering industry. Accordingly, I am suspending all such wagering in Illinois effective March 10, 2022 at 5:00 PM Central Standard Time,” he said Thursday.

Other states around the country have removed Russian and Belarusian sports from their sports betting platforms as well.