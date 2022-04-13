SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois’ newly passed budget includes a record-high investment in youth development programs.

Hundreds of millions of dollars will fund programs for childcare, K-12 schools and youth employment. The budget will also address homelessness and crime prevention.

Lawmakers said that this work will protect children and invest in the state’s future.

“That’s what this budget does, but it also makes sure we stop the practice of borrowing from our youth’s future,” said Senator Elgie Sims, Senate Budget Chairman. “We are making the decisions necessary to ensure our children have the bright future that we intend for them.”

The budget will also provide a “Back to School” sales tax holiday on school supplies this August for one week.